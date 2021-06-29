Swap option: Any fruit can be used in the place of peaches.

I love this recipe because it feels like home. Food has a way of bringing you back to certain times in your life, and this one brings all the feel-good moments.

Preparation

For the fruit:

1.

Place the first 6 ingredients in a medium saucepot and simmer over medium heat for 20 minutes. This will become loose and syrupy, and all of the flavors will become infused.

2.

Take the cornstarch and place in a small bowl. Add 3 tablespoons cold water and mix together until combined. Slowly whisk this slurry into the peaches. Continue to stir and cook for 5 minutes. Peaches will thicken up.

3.

Place peaches in an 8- to 10-inch cast-iron pan; set aside.

For the topping:

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Add the flour, sugar, baking powder and eggs to a mixing bowl. Mix by hand until the mixture resembles wet sand; do not over-mix until it resembles a dough — you want it to be crumbly.

3.

Sprinkle this mixture over the peaches in the cast-iron pan until totally covered.

4.

Any leftover crumble can be containerized and saved for another time.

5.

Drizzle the melted butter over the cobbler and place in the preheated oven.

6.

Cook for 20 minutes in a convection oven, 30 minutes in a conventional oven or until the top is a deep golden-brown.

7.

Remove from oven and let cool for 15 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.