This blinder of a recipe is the sequel to our skillet cookie in "Speedy BOSH!" Crisp and chewy round the outside, soft and gooey in the middle, packed with indulgent, chocolaty deliciousness, this is the quintessential brownie, but it's laced with Biscoff and studded with caramelized hazelnuts to make it that extra bit special.

Preparation

For the brownies:

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2.

Steam the potatoes: Put the potatoes in the steamer or colander, cover and steam for 30 to 40 minutes, until tender. Set aside to cool just slightly.

3.

Meanwhile, prep the chocolate. Wash out the small saucepan and add the water, sugar, cocoa powder and chocolate. Mix well. Set the pan over low heat, folding the mixture with a rubber spatula now and again. Once melted, stir until smooth and take off the heat. Scrape into a bowl and set aside to cool until just warm.

4.

Once they're cool enough to handle but still hot, peel and chop the potatoes in the food processor. Blitz until smooth. Add the oil in a slow and steady stream until combined. Add the vinegar and salt and pulse to mix. Tip into the bowl with the chocolate mixture. Fold until just mixed. Add the flour and baking powder to a separate bowl and mix to combine, then sieve the flours over the chocolate mixture and fold together without over mixing. Scrape into the greased skillet. Spread the Biscoff evenly over the top.

5.

Bake the brownie: Put the pan in the oven and bake for 17 to 20 minutes.

For the candied hazelnuts:

Spread the nuts over the sheet pan. Put the pan in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes, until the nuts are lightly toasted. Put the sugar and the water into the greased skillet and set the pan over medium-high heat. As soon as the liquid starts to bubble, reduce the heat to medium. Add the toasted nuts, mix well with a rubber spatula and let it bubble away, tilting the pan now and then, until the water evaporates and you have a light corn syrup that coats the nuts (about 5 minutes). Quickly scrape the nuts onto the greased sheet pan or parchment paper. Sprinkle over the salt and leave to cool.

To serve:

Sprinkle over the candied hazelnuts and either leave to stand for about 10 minutes before digging in while it's hot, or leave to cool, cut into slices and serve.

Excerpted from BOSH! on a Budget by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby. Reprinted with permission of HarperCollins, 2022.