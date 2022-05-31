Ingredients
- 10 1/2 ounces (300 grams) noodles of choice
- 1/4 cup rapeseed oil or any neutral oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 scallions, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon crunchy peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon white miso paste
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 1/2 lime, juiced
- 1 teaspoon light soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
Chef notes
Next time you want to make noodles, put your packet sauces away and turn to your jar of miso paste instead. Most miso pastes are vegan and it can essentially take the place of a stock cube to add a lovely rich and meaty flavor base to your stir fries. In my miso sizzling oil noodles recipe, you don't even need a wok. The dish comes together in 10 minutes, and here, we pair miso with all the aromatics like spring onions, garlic and chile, but then turn to lime for some sharpness and sesame oil for a bit of nuttiness. And the peanut butter makes the noodles so creamy, a bit like a vegan satay sauce, if you will. This one is perfect when you want a quick lunch or dinner that still packs a punch of flavor.
Technique tip: Make sure not to overheat your oil. Test it by putting a spring onion in the oil. If it sizzles (and doesn't brown), then you're good to go.
Swap option: You can use any noodles of your choice, such as ramen noodles, rice noodles or udon. You can also throw in some cooked shrimp or protein of choice to this.
Preparation1.
Cook your noodles of choice per the packet instructions, then drain and leave these to one side.2.
Next, prep your hot oil mixture. Place 1/4 cup of oil in a pan and place over medium heat.3.
In a large, heatproof bowl, add the garlic, scallions, pepper flakes and crunchy peanut butter.4.
If you have a thermometer, check the temperature of the oil, which should reach no higher than 375 F. If you don't have a thermometer, you want to heat the oil for about 7 minutes, and to test it, place a slice of scallion in the oil. If it sizzles (but does not brown), the oil is perfect.5.
Carefully pour the oil over the scallion mixture, which should sizzle. Stir this until well-combined.6.
To the sizzling oil mixture, add your miso paste, toasted sesame oil, juice of half a lime, light soy sauce and maple syrup. Stir to combine.7.
Finally, add your cooked noodles directly into the bowl with the fragrant sauce and toss to combine.