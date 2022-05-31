Chef notes

Next time you want to make noodles, put your packet sauces away and turn to your jar of miso paste instead. Most miso pastes are vegan and it can essentially take the place of a stock cube to add a lovely rich and meaty flavor base to your stir fries. In my miso sizzling oil noodles recipe, you don't even need a wok. The dish comes together in 10 minutes, and here, we pair miso with all the aromatics like spring onions, garlic and chile, but then turn to lime for some sharpness and sesame oil for a bit of nuttiness. And the peanut butter makes the noodles so creamy, a bit like a vegan satay sauce, if you will. This one is perfect when you want a quick lunch or dinner that still packs a punch of flavor.

Technique tip: Make sure not to overheat your oil. Test it by putting a spring onion in the oil. If it sizzles (and doesn't brown), then you're good to go.

Swap option: You can use any noodles of your choice, such as ramen noodles, rice noodles or udon. You can also throw in some cooked shrimp or protein of choice to this.