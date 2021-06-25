Chef notes

I could almost smell the sea air and taste the fried fish as I read "Malibu Rising." The Southern California coast dove off the pages, evoking memories of my time living there. Since the book is set in the '80s, I started to crave this retro shrimp ceviche dip. While elevated enough to serve at your next summer bash, it's also absurdly easy to throw together. Mostly, it feels like something June would have happily made her children for a snack while they enjoyed a family shred.

Technique tip: Marinating the shrimp adds flavor but marinating for too long will cause the shrimp to get mushy or rubbery.

Swap option: You could always try this with lump crab meat or add less or more hot sauce depending on preference.