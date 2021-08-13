Chef notes

I have a couple of fussy eaters (named London and Etta), and these offer an added dose of protein and energy to their diets. They make a delicious healthy snack or breakfast and are excellent paired with coffee (for someone named Siri).

Technique tip: Sometimes wetting your hands helps with a tight, clean roll.

Swap option: For nut allergies, you can sub sunflower seed butter. Small amounts of protein powder are fine for kids, but if you'd rather skip that entirely, you can omit or add 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder instead.