Peanut Butter Protein Balls

Siri Daly
Image: Siri PinterSiri Daly
Ingredients

  • 3 cups oats
  • 1 cup peanut butter
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 scoops chocolate protein powder or 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • cacao nibs (optional)

    • Chef notes

    I have a couple of fussy eaters (named London and Etta), and these offer an added dose of protein and energy to their diets. They make a delicious healthy snack or breakfast and are excellent paired with coffee (for someone named Siri).

    Technique tip: Sometimes wetting your hands helps with a tight, clean roll.

    Swap option: For nut allergies, you can sub sunflower seed butter. Small amounts of protein powder are fine for kids, but if you'd rather skip that entirely, you can omit or add 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder instead.

    Preparation

    1.

    Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized bowl.

    2.

    Form into balls with your hands.

    3.

    Store in an air-tight container or refrigerate/freeze.

    Peanut Butter Protein Balls

    2 easy meals to put in lunchboxes

    Aug. 13, 202105:14

    Recipe Tags

    EasyKid-friendlyNo-cookQuickSchool LunchesBreakfast

