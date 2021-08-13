Chef notes

This recipe is simple, but it's such a fun twist on traditional melted cheese sandwiches. They make the perfect kid-friendly lunch or snack and with minimal ingredients, you can quickly churn out a bunch during the morning chaos!

Technique tip: Using a rolling pin helps to really flatten the bread and makes rolling up your dipper much easier. If you don't have a rolling pin, you can also use a can or wine bottle.

Swap option: You can experiment with different cheeses, or you can add turkey or ham for extra protein.