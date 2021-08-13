IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Grilled Cheese Roll-Up Dippers

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)
Siri Daly
Image: Siri PinterSiri Daly
Ingredients

  • 12 soft whole-wheat bread slices, crusts removed
  • 6 tablespoons salted butter, softened
  • 12 slices cheddar, American or Muenster cheese
  • marinara sauce for dipping (optional)

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is simple, but it's such a fun twist on traditional melted cheese sandwiches. They make the perfect kid-friendly lunch or snack and with minimal ingredients, you can quickly churn out a bunch during the morning chaos!

    Technique tip: Using a rolling pin helps to really flatten the bread and makes rolling up your dipper much easier. If you don't have a rolling pin, you can also use a can or wine bottle.

    Swap option: You can experiment with different cheeses, or you can add turkey or ham for extra protein.

    Preparation

    1.

    Heat a griddle or nonstick skillet over medium heat.

    2.

    Flatten the bread slices with a rolling pin.

    3.

    Spread 1½ teaspoons of butter on one side of each bread slice.

    4.

    Place the bread slices, buttered-side down, on wax or parchment paper.

    5.

    Top each with one cheese slice and roll up the bread; leave on wax or parchment paper, seam-side down.

    6.

    Place roll-ups on the preheated pan, seam-side down, and cook in batches until the cheese is melted and all sides are browned, about 4 minutes. Serve with marinara dipping sauce.

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEasyKid-friendlyLunchQuickSchool LunchesEntréesSandwiches

