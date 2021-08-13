Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe is simple, but it's such a fun twist on traditional melted cheese sandwiches. They make the perfect kid-friendly lunch or snack and with minimal ingredients, you can quickly churn out a bunch during the morning chaos!
Technique tip: Using a rolling pin helps to really flatten the bread and makes rolling up your dipper much easier. If you don't have a rolling pin, you can also use a can or wine bottle.
Swap option: You can experiment with different cheeses, or you can add turkey or ham for extra protein.
Preparation1.
Heat a griddle or nonstick skillet over medium heat.2.
Flatten the bread slices with a rolling pin.3.
Spread 1½ teaspoons of butter on one side of each bread slice.4.
Place the bread slices, buttered-side down, on wax or parchment paper.5.
Top each with one cheese slice and roll up the bread; leave on wax or parchment paper, seam-side down.6.
Place roll-ups on the preheated pan, seam-side down, and cook in batches until the cheese is melted and all sides are browned, about 4 minutes. Serve with marinara dipping sauce.