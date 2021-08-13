IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Frosted Chocolate Zucchini Brownies

COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(19)
Siri Daly
Image: Siri PinterSiri Daly
Ingredients

Brownies
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • cups granulated sugar
  • teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups shredded zucchini
  • 1 package chocolate chips
    • Frosting
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 6 heaping tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • cups powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

    • Chef notes

    I think every lunch deserves a treat afterwards, and if you can sneak veggies into that dessert, even better! These are rich, moist and fudgy — and you'll barely notice there's nutritious zucchini inside.

    Technique tip: Lining the bottom of the pan with parchment paper makes removing the brownies much easier. Also, I don't squeeze out the water from the zucchini for this recipe because I want the brownies to be moist.

    Swap option: Instead of oil, you can add 1/2 cup of applesauce. These are also great without the frosting!

    Preparation

    For the brownies:

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 9- by 13-inch baking pan and line with parchment paper.

    2.

    Using an electric mixer, combine oil, sugar and vanilla until it resembles wet sand.

    3.

    Add flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt and zucchini. Mix until a batter forms. Stir in chocolate chips.

    4.

    Spread mixture into the prepared pan and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let cool completely.

    For the frosting:

    Melt butter and cocoa powder in a small saucepan over low heat.

    In a bowl, combine powdered sugar, milk and vanilla until creamy. Stir in chocolate-butter mixture.

    To assemble:

    Spread the frosting over cooled brownies (frosting will be on the liquid side but will firm up eventually).

