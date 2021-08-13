Chef notes

I think every lunch deserves a treat afterwards, and if you can sneak veggies into that dessert, even better! These are rich, moist and fudgy — and you'll barely notice there's nutritious zucchini inside.

Technique tip: Lining the bottom of the pan with parchment paper makes removing the brownies much easier. Also, I don't squeeze out the water from the zucchini for this recipe because I want the brownies to be moist.

Swap option: Instead of oil, you can add 1/2 cup of applesauce. These are also great without the frosting!