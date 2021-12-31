Ingredients
Chef notes
This retro snack — made famous at the New York City bar McSorley's — is simple and yet surprisingly addicting. You'll have your guests begging you for the recipe!
Technique tip: Use a wooden chopstick to test if your oil is ready: If it sizzles when you insert the chopstick, then it's ready.
Swap option: For frying, if you don't have canola oil you can use sunflower, peanut or avocado oil.
Special equipment: A frying thermometer is useful but not necessary.
Preparation1.
Stir together garlic powder and paprika in a small bowl; set aside.2.
Heat oil in a deep pot until it reaches 350 F.3.
Fry the crackers in batches, about 2 to 3 minutes until they turn golden, using a slotted spoon to remove onto a wire rack.4.
Immediately sprinkle seasoning onto crackers. Serve alongside cheese and onion slices.