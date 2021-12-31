IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Siri's Fried Saltines

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(12)

Siri Daly
Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 4 cups canola oil
  • 1 sleeve saltine crackers
  • sliced sharp cheddar cheese
  • sliced white onions (optional)

    • Chef notes

    This retro snack — made famous at the New York City bar McSorley's — is simple and yet surprisingly addicting. You'll have your guests begging you for the recipe!

    Technique tip: Use a wooden chopstick to test if your oil is ready: If it sizzles when you insert the chopstick, then it's ready.

    Swap option: For frying, if you don't have canola oil you can use sunflower, peanut or avocado oil.

    Special equipment: A frying thermometer is useful but not necessary.

    Preparation

    1.

    Stir together garlic powder and paprika in a small bowl; set aside.

    2.

    Heat oil in a deep pot until it reaches 350 F.

    3.

    Fry the crackers in batches, about 2 to 3 minutes until they turn golden, using a slotted spoon to remove onto a wire rack.

    4.

    Immediately sprinkle seasoning onto crackers. Serve alongside cheese and onion slices.

    Siri's Fried Saltines

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingNew Year'sQuickSnackAppetizers

