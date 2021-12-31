Chef notes

This retro snack — made famous at the New York City bar McSorley's — is simple and yet surprisingly addicting. You'll have your guests begging you for the recipe!

Technique tip: Use a wooden chopstick to test if your oil is ready: If it sizzles when you insert the chopstick, then it's ready.

Swap option: For frying, if you don't have canola oil you can use sunflower, peanut or avocado oil.

Special equipment: A frying thermometer is useful but not necessary.