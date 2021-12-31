Ingredients
Chef notes
We love sushi! We typically go out or order it in, but it's a lot of fun to make your own. This is always a staple appetizer at restaurants and will be an impressive homemade hit at your next gathering.
Technique tip: Using cooked sushi rice helps ensure you have crispy rice cakes that won't fall apart.
Swap option: You can always use sushi-grade tuna instead of the salmon, or simply top your crispy rice with sliced avocado and jalapeño for a vegetarian version.
Preparation1.
Place rice into a square baking dish lined with plastic wrap. Place in the fridge for 1 hour or, ideally, overnight.2.
Remove rice and place on a cutting board. Cut into 15 rectangles.3.
Finely chop your salmon and place in a medium-sized bowl. Add mayo, Sriracha, soy sauce and sesame oil, and stir to combine.4.
Coat a medium skillet with oil and heat over medium-high. Add rice in batches if necessary (you don't want them touching) and pan-fry for about 2 minutes per side, until golden.5.
Remove onto platter and top with salmon mixture, sliced avocado and sesame seeds.