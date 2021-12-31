Chef notes

We love sushi! We typically go out or order it in, but it's a lot of fun to make your own. This is always a staple appetizer at restaurants and will be an impressive homemade hit at your next gathering.

Technique tip: Using cooked sushi rice helps ensure you have crispy rice cakes that won't fall apart.

Swap option: You can always use sushi-grade tuna instead of the salmon, or simply top your crispy rice with sliced avocado and jalapeño for a vegetarian version.