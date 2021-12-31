IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch now: Carson Daly counts down the top pop culture moments of 2021

Siri's Crispy Rice with Spicy Salmon

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)

Impress your friends by making these recipes from Carson and Siri Daly

Dec. 31, 202105:50
Siri Daly
COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cooked sushi rice
  • 8 ounces sushi-grade salmon
  • 2 tablespoons mayo
  • 1-2 teaspoons Sriracha (depending on heat preference)
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • canola or peanut oil
  • 1 large avocado, sliced into thin strips
  • black or white sesame seeds for garnish (optional)

    • Chef notes

    We love sushi! We typically go out or order it in, but it's a lot of fun to make your own. This is always a staple appetizer at restaurants and will be an impressive homemade hit at your next gathering.

    Technique tip: Using cooked sushi rice helps ensure you have crispy rice cakes that won't fall apart.

    Swap option: You can always use sushi-grade tuna instead of the salmon, or simply top your crispy rice with sliced avocado and jalapeño for a vegetarian version.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place rice into a square baking dish lined with plastic wrap. Place in the fridge for 1 hour or, ideally, overnight.

    2.

    Remove rice and place on a cutting board. Cut into 15 rectangles.

    3.

    Finely chop your salmon and place in a medium-sized bowl. Add mayo, Sriracha, soy sauce and sesame oil, and stir to combine.

    4.

    Coat a medium skillet with oil and heat over medium-high. Add rice in batches if necessary (you don't want them touching) and pan-fry for about 2 minutes per side, until golden.

    5.

    Remove onto platter and top with salmon mixture, sliced avocado and sesame seeds.

    Siri's Crispy Rice with Spicy Salmon

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingNew Year'sPartyAppetizersHors d'Oeuvres

    More AppetizersSee All

    Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

    Mini Corn Dog Muffins

    Pretzel Bites

    Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms

    Kimbap (Gimbap)

    Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Guava-Glazed Chicken Wings

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa