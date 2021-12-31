PREP TIME
10 mins
Ingredients
Chef notes
Carson and I both grew up loving this simple and tasty appetizer. It couldn't be easier to assemble and it's always a huge hit.
Technique tip: Softening your cream cheese will make it easier to spread.
Swap option: Instead of corned beef, you can try ham or roast beef.
Preparation1.
Place 2 slices of corned beef on a flat surface, one on top of the other.2.
Spread out the cream cheese on the top of the corned beef.3.
Place a pickle on one side and roll it into the beef.4.
Repeat with remaining ingredients.5.
Cut each roll-up into 4 equal slices and serve.