Siri's Corned Beef Pickle Roll-ups

PREP TIME
10 mins
Impress your friends by making these recipes from Carson and Siri Daly

Dec. 31, 202105:50
Siri Daly
PREP TIME
10 mins
Ingredients

  • 10 slices corned beef deli meat
  • 4 ounces softened cream cheese
  • 5 dill pickles

    • Chef notes

    Carson and I both grew up loving this simple and tasty appetizer. It couldn't be easier to assemble and it's always a huge hit.

    Technique tip: Softening your cream cheese will make it easier to spread.

    Swap option: Instead of corned beef, you can try ham or roast beef.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place 2 slices of corned beef on a flat surface, one on top of the other.

    2.

    Spread out the cream cheese on the top of the corned beef.

    3.

    Place a pickle on one side and roll it into the beef.

    4.

    Repeat with remaining ingredients.

    5.

    Cut each roll-up into 4 equal slices and serve.

