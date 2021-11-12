Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe has been passed on by a dear friend who has the following mentality: Care for others, and also feed them. She's that person you can always count on to carpool your children, and at the same time feed an army of neighbors. These peppers are simple, and yet highly addicting, making them the perfect game-day appetizer. You can whip them up at the last minute and impress the largest of crowds, children and grown-ups alike.
Technique tip: A paring knife or small spoon helps to scoop out ribs/seeds of peppers. Drizzle some olive oil on your pan before you place the peppers down — that way, once they're stuffed, you can turn them and gently coat them in the oil.
Swap option: You can always experiment with other cheeses or add some sautéed pancetta or sausage to the breadcrumb mixture for a meatier texture.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Prepare a rimmed baking sheet by lining it with parchment paper and drizzling it with olive oil.2.
Prep peppers by slicing off ends and scooping out ribs/seeds with a paring knife or small spoon. Set aside.3.
In a bowl, combine breadcrumbs, Parmesan and olive oil. Season to taste with garlic salt, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes.4.
Using a small spoon, gently stuff peppers with breadcrumb and cheese mixture, using the back of the spoon to really pack the stuffing inside (it's OK to let it ooze out slightly because the crispy exterior of the stuffing will be delicious).5.
Place peppers on the baking sheet and turn slightly to let the oil coat the peppers.6.
Bake for 20 minutes, slightly longer if a crisper pepper is desired.