Chef notes

This recipe has been passed on by a dear friend who has the following mentality: Care for others, and also feed them. She's that person you can always count on to carpool your children, and at the same time feed an army of neighbors. These peppers are simple, and yet highly addicting, making them the perfect game-day appetizer. You can whip them up at the last minute and impress the largest of crowds, children and grown-ups alike.

Technique tip: A paring knife or small spoon helps to scoop out ribs/seeds of peppers. Drizzle some olive oil on your pan before you place the peppers down — that way, once they're stuffed, you can turn them and gently coat them in the oil.

Swap option: You can always experiment with other cheeses or add some sautéed pancetta or sausage to the breadcrumb mixture for a meatier texture.