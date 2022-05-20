Singapore Noodles

Swap Option: Instead of green bell pepper you can use red or yellow bell pepper. If you wanted to make this vegetarian you can substitute the shrimp and barbecued pork with extra firm tofu that’s been cut into /14-inch thick bite-sized pieces

Technique Tip: For the best flavor be sure to use a high-quality curry powder. Look for Madras curry powder which has a mild heat and a more complex flavor than standard curry powder.

In Singapore this is one of the great street foods to enjoy. It’s so amazing that it’s easy enough to make this at home.

Preparation

1.

Soak the noodles in a bowl with enough warm water to cover for 20 minutes or until they are soft and pliable. Drain the noodles in a colander, shaking well to remove excess water. In a small bowl combine the broth, soy sauce, and rice wine.

2.

Heat a 14-inch flat-bottomed wok over high heat until a bead of water vaporizes within 1 to 2 seconds of contact. Swirl in 1 tablespoon of the peanut oil, add the garlic, ginger, and red pepper flakes, then, using a metal spatula, stir-fry 10 seconds or until the aromatics are fragrant. Add the shrimp and stir-fry 1 minute or until the shrimp have just turned orange but are not cooked through. Transfer the shrimp to a plate.

3.

Swirl in the remaining 2 tablespoons oil into the wok, add the bell pepper and stir-fry 30 seconds or until well combined. Add the curry powder and stir-fry 5 seconds or until the curry is fragrant. Swirl the broth mixture into the wok and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the drained noodles and return to a boil, stirring the noodles until they are completely coated in the curry mixture. Sprinkle on the salt, sugar, and pepper. If noodles are hard add an additional ¼ cup broth or water, cover, and cook over low heat 1 to 2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until noodles are just tender.

4.

Increase the heat to high, add the shrimp and barbecued pork and stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until shrimp are just cooked through and all the liquid has been absorbed by the noodles. Stir in the scallions.