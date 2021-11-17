COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe is as easy as it gets, which is perfect for the holidays! With all the hustle and bustle of family, cooking, planning and prepping, having a handy recipe that's easy to execute and tastes great is a lifesaver.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 400 F.2.
Lightly coat the bottom of small sheet pan with extra virgin olive oil.3.
Rinse and gently dry asparagus. Place asparagus on a small sheet pan and sprinkle with kosher salt and black pepper.4.
Place in the oven and roast for 20 to 25 minutes.5.
Lightly squeeze lemon over the asparagus, if using, and serve.