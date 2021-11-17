IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Simply Roasted Asparagus

Melba Wilson
Ingredients

  • extra virgin olive oil
  • 3 pounds asparagus, tough ends trimmed
  • kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • lemon wedges, for serving (optional)

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is as easy as it gets, which is perfect for the holidays! With all the hustle and bustle of family, cooking, planning and prepping, having a handy recipe that's easy to execute and tastes great is a lifesaver.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 400 F.

    2.

    Lightly coat the bottom of small sheet pan with extra virgin olive oil.

    3.

    Rinse and gently dry asparagus. Place asparagus on a small sheet pan and sprinkle with kosher salt and black pepper.

    4.

    Place in the oven and roast for 20 to 25 minutes.

    5.

    Lightly squeeze lemon over the asparagus, if using, and serve.

