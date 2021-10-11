Chef notes

Pozole, one of Mexico's most iconic dishes, was first prepared by the Aztecs hundreds of years ago. The word "pozole" has Nahuatl (the language of the Aztecs) origins and means "foam" (pozolli in Nahuatl). It is thought to be a description of the appearance of the cooked hominy which, when properly prepared, puffs up and opens like a flower. The type of kernel used was white, called cacahuazintle and, once cooked, gave the appearance of a beautiful white foam! These days, you can find pozole made with pork, chicken or even seafood.

Technique tip: The hardest part is cleaning the maiz of its small caps at the base. But you can skip the whole process of cooking it by simply purchasing canned hominy and adding it at the end. I highly suggest, though, that you take a field trip to the Mexican market and find some maiz pozolero. It usually comes in a bag and is wet because it's parboiled. All you have to do is remove the cap using your fingernails or, if you have access, a special metal nail used specifically for this task.