Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 ribs celery, diced
- 1 large green bell pepper, diced
- 6 cloves garlic, sliced or minced (your preference)
- 1/2 teaspoon thyme
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1½ cups sliced fresh tomatoes (or 1 can of whole-peeled tomatoes)
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 pounds (21/25) large uncooked shrimp
- Creole seasoning, to taste
- 1 dash cayenne pepper (if you like it spicy!)
- cooked rice, for serving
- 2 green onions, chopped, for garnish
Chef notes
This is a recipe my big sister, Gabrielle, and I enjoyed as children and re-created as adults, as it contains many of the items I grow in my garden, such as tomatoes, bell peppers, celery, green onions, garlic and thyme.
Swap option: You can easily substitute fresh tomatoes for whole peeled, canned tomatoes.
Preparation1.
Add butter to a large skillet over medium heat.2.
Add onion, celery, bell pepper and garlic, and sauté until veggies are lightly browned.3.
Stir thyme, salt, pepper and flour into onion mixture and cook for 2 minutes or until completely mixed.4.
Add chicken broth, tomatoes and bay leaves. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally and making sure to burst the tomatoes when they begin to blister.5.
Remove bay leaves. Add shrimp and cook for about 5 more minutes.6.
Add Creole seasoning, to taste, and a dash of cayenne pepper, if using.7.
Serve over hot cooked rice and garnish with green onions.