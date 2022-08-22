Swap option: You can easily substitute fresh tomatoes for whole peeled, canned tomatoes.

This is a recipe my big sister, Gabrielle, and I enjoyed as children and re-created as adults, as it contains many of the items I grow in my garden, such as tomatoes, bell peppers, celery, green onions, garlic and thyme.

Preparation

1.

Add butter to a large skillet over medium heat.

2.

Add onion, celery, bell pepper and garlic, and sauté until veggies are lightly browned.

3.

Stir thyme, salt, pepper and flour into onion mixture and cook for 2 minutes or until completely mixed.

4.

Add chicken broth, tomatoes and bay leaves. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally and making sure to burst the tomatoes when they begin to blister.

5.

Remove bay leaves. Add shrimp and cook for about 5 more minutes.

6.

Add Creole seasoning, to taste, and a dash of cayenne pepper, if using.

7.

Serve over hot cooked rice and garnish with green onions.