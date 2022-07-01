Chef notes

This recipe is my riff on a drink I recently had at one of my favorite NYC restaurants, Rezdora. They call this the "Romana in NY," playing on the fact that the Lambrusco sparkling red wine comes from the Emilia Romagna region of Italy. The combination of gin, grappa and splash of rose water add a refreshing floral, herbal element which pairs perfectly with the refreshing fruit flavor from the sparkling red wine. If you're a fan of the classic Aperol spritz, you'll love this!

Technique tip: Use a spoon to slow the flow when adding the Lambrusco for a layered cocktail.