Ingredients
- 1/2 cup grappa
- 1 cup dry gin
- 1 ounce rose water
- 3/4 cup ginger simple syrup
- 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 ounces base (recipe above)
- 2 ounces Lambrusco, chilled
- candied rose petal, for garnish, optional
Chef notes
This recipe is my riff on a drink I recently had at one of my favorite NYC restaurants, Rezdora. They call this the "Romana in NY," playing on the fact that the Lambrusco sparkling red wine comes from the Emilia Romagna region of Italy. The combination of gin, grappa and splash of rose water add a refreshing floral, herbal element which pairs perfectly with the refreshing fruit flavor from the sparkling red wine. If you're a fan of the classic Aperol spritz, you'll love this!
Technique tip: Use a spoon to slow the flow when adding the Lambrusco for a layered cocktail.
Preparation
For the base:
In a pint-sized Mason jar, stir the grappa, gin, rose water, simple syrup, lime juice and lemon juice to combine; chill until ready to serve.
For the cocktail:1.
Add a large ice cube to a rocks glass.2.
Add the base to the glass.3.
Using a spoon to slow the flow, add the Lambrusco slowly, allowing it to layer.4.
Garnish with a candied rose petal, if using.