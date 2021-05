With this flavorful spinach salad, it is never hard to convince me to remember to eat my vegetables.

Preparation

In a bowl, combine the blanched spinach with the minced garlic, sesame oil, salt, pepper, chopped scallions and toasted sesame seeds. Mix ingredients thoroughly with a fork or gloved hand.

Cover bowl in plastic wrap and let it chill in the fridge for about 20 to 30 minutes, then serve.