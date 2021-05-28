Chef notes

Perhaps you've heard somewhere that Hawaii eats a lot of Spam. We love the stuff with the whole of our hearts, ever since it was introduced here during the rationing days of WWII. We eat more of it per capita than any place on earth besides Guam. Here's a haiku someone wrote on the Internet about Spam that sums up our (or at least my) collective feelings:

Can of metal, slicksoft center, so cool, moisteningI yearn for your salt

The porcine saltiness, the impossibly emulsified texture, the infinite shelf life — these are reasons why we add this humble king of canned luncheon meat to fried rice, saimin, wontons or somen salad. We slice it up, we sauté it, we cook it with shoyu and sugar; we transform this gnarly industrial food scooped from a can into something beautiful and delicious.

No food allows Spam to shine brighter than musubi, a portable block of nori-wrapped rice that is sold at gas stations, corner shops, diners, gymnasiums, lunch wagons and takeout counters of all stripes. You'll often see musubi stuffed with red hot dogs, mochiko chicken, egg omelets or teriyaki, but the Spam-filled kind is easily the most popular.

Technique tips: There are many differing techniques for preparing and wrapping Spam musubi. Without getting too technical up top, here are a few of my basic guidelines:

1. Cut your Spam thick so you can taste it (I prefer the reduced-sodium kind for its balanced taste).

2. Sear then glaze the Spam with shoyu and sugar before wrapping.

3. Make sure your rice is warm and your nori sheets are bone-dry (and a musubi mold makes this easy, but you can use a Spam can).

Musubi maker molds, which are rectangular plastic boxes open on the top and bottom, are available for a few bucks online. If you don't have one, you can use the empty Spam can as a mold: Shape the rice into a block inside the can by firmly pressing it down with your fingers, then shake it from the can. Place the packed block of rice perpendicular to the nori strip and carefully wrap with the nori as directed.