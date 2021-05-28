Chef notes

Huli means "turn" in Hawaiian, a reference to the special rotating grills used to cook this local style of rotisserie chicken. Huli huli, so the legend goes, was created by an enterprising poultry farmer named Ernest Morgad in 1955. In the decades since, it has become a favorite here, often sold at school fundraisers and stands that set up along the highway. During one fundraiser for my high school volleyball team, my dad's guys built a huge contraption made from chicken wire and rebar: The chickens were sandwiched between the wire and cooked over a huge hibachi pit filled with kiawe wood, which sent up billows of sweet-smelling smoke that perfumed the air for miles.

Recipes for huli huli chicken vary, but most tend to use a general teriyaki marinade with the addition of ketchup or pineapple for tanginess. When I put huli huli chicken on the menu at Lineage, the idea was to combine those homey roadside flavors with how classic roast chicken is often presented at fancy restaurants. I start by coating the chicken in shio koji, a paste for marinating or seasoning made from fermented rice malt and salt, which has the dual effect of tenderizing the bird and unlocking a whole universe of savoriness (ready-to-use shio koji paste or marinade is available at most Japanese and Asian markets or can be ordered online).

The second step, which can be done ahead, is to create a sweet-tangy glaze to brush on the chicken, since the real secret of huli huli is not only the turning, but the repeated shellacking of glaze that keeps the chicken succulent.

Technique tips: To mimic the effect of a rotating spit, create two zones of low heat and high heat on your grill and flip the bird between the zones, basting it often to create a glistening browned crust. Also, using a spatchcocked chicken will help the meat cook evenly.

The easiest way to spatchcock a chicken is to have your butcher do it. Otherwise, use a sharp pair of kitchen shears to cut along both sides of the chicken's backbone (spine), separating it from the ribs. With the backbone removed, turn the bird over so the breast is facing up. Splay out the legs and breasts until they lie flat and give the bird a firm press in the center of the breast; you may hear a crack and it should lie flat on its own.