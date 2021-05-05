Ingredients
Chef notes
My mom always just improvised with whatever was around, and it's the same thing with this sweet potato casserole that she makes. If she had pineapples or apples in the house, she'd spread them across the top. That's just how she cooked, and it was so good! When I think of her cooking I just think of love and making it work.
Technique tip: Keep an eye on the sweet potatoes and bake until bubbly.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F.2.
Place sliced sweet potatoes in baking dish.3.
In a pot over medium-high heat, melt together sugar, butter, spices and juice from canned pineapples.4.
Pour hot liquid over potatoes and mix to coat each slice.5.
Arrange peaches, apples, sliced pineapples and cherries over the sweet potatoes.6.
Cover and bake until bubbly, about 30-40 minutes. Serve and enjoy!