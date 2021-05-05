IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sheinelle's Mom's Famous Sweet Potatoes

COOK TIME
35 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(30)
TODAY Illustration / Sheinelle Jones
Sheinelle Jones
Ingredients

  • 3-5 sweet potatoes, peeled, boiled and sliced
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 stick butter
  • 1 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon allspice
  • 1 (20-ounce) can sliced pineapples, juice reserved
  • 1 (15-ounce) can sliced peaches
  • 1 red apple, sliced
  • maraschino cherries, to taste

    • Chef notes

    My mom always just improvised with whatever was around, and it's the same thing with this sweet potato casserole that she makes. If she had pineapples or apples in the house, she'd spread them across the top. That's just how she cooked, and it was so good! When I think of her cooking I just think of love and making it work.

    Technique tip: Keep an eye on the sweet potatoes and bake until bubbly.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Place sliced sweet potatoes in baking dish.

    3.

    In a pot over medium-high heat, melt together sugar, butter, spices and juice from canned pineapples.

    4.

    Pour hot liquid over potatoes and mix to coat each slice.

    5.

    Arrange peaches, apples, sliced pineapples and cherries over the sweet potatoes.

    6.

    Cover and bake until bubbly, about 30-40 minutes. Serve and enjoy!

    Sheinelle gathers 4 generations to cook a family favorite

    May 5, 202104:20

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEasyEntertainingQuickSide dishes

