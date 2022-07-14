PREP TIME
25 mins
SERVINGS
6
Ingredients
- 2 zucchini, shaved into thin ribbons with vegetable peeler
- 2 small yellow squash, cut into thin slices
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon honey
- 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
- 1/4 cup coarsely grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, torn if large
- 1 bulb fennel, very thinly sliced, about 2½ cups
Chef notes
This side dish is perfect for summer because you don't even have to turn on your oven. A hot kitchen is the last place you want to be in the summer.
Technique tip: Use a vegetable peeler to shave the zucchini into beautiful ribbons.
Swap option: Swap thinly sliced celery for the fennel.
Preparation1.
Generously sprinkle zucchini and squash slices with salt; let sit in colander for 30 minutes. Rinse and pat dry, then transfer to a large bowl.2.
Whisk together oil, lemon juice, Dijon and honey. Drizzle mixture over slices.3.
Add pine nuts, cheese and basil. Add fennel slices and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately or let stand at room temperature until ready to serve.