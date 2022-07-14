IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

24 must-haves for stress-free summer travel — starting at $9

Shaved Zucchini, Squash and Fennel Salad

PREP TIME
25 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(11)

Try these two delicious must-make summer salads

04:32
Elizabeth Heiskell
PREP TIME
25 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(11)

Ingredients

  • 2 zucchini, shaved into thin ribbons with vegetable peeler
  • 2 small yellow squash, cut into thin slices
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
  • 1/4 cup coarsely grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, torn if large
  • 1 bulb fennel, very thinly sliced, about 2½ cups

Chef notes

This side dish is perfect for summer because you don't even have to turn on your oven. A hot kitchen is the last place you want to be in the summer.

Technique tip: Use a vegetable peeler to shave the zucchini into beautiful ribbons.

Swap option: Swap thinly sliced celery for the fennel.

Preparation

1.

Generously sprinkle zucchini and squash slices with salt; let sit in colander for 30 minutes. Rinse and pat dry, then transfer to a large bowl.

2.

Whisk together oil, lemon juice, Dijon and honey. Drizzle mixture over slices.

3.

Add pine nuts, cheese and basil. Add fennel slices and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately or let stand at room temperature until ready to serve.

Recipe Tags

EasyHealthyLightSummerVegetarianSaladsSide dishes

More SaladsSee All

The ingredients to this recipe can be purchased online

Chile-Lime Noodle Salad

The ingredients to this recipe can be purchased online

Grilled Steak Salad with Roasted Garlic and Blue Cheese Dressing

The ingredients to this recipe can be purchased online

Peach and Blackberry Bread Salad

Caprese Pasta Salad with Crispy Prosciutto

Grilled Pineapple Salad with Peanut Dressing

Grilled Mexican Street Corn Salad

Buffalo Waldorf Salad

Summer Pea, Green Bean & Corn Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Smashed Cucumber Salad

Bruschetta Pasta Salad