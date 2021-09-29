Chef notes

This beautiful Lebanese dish has been passed down from generations of women within my family and has nourished us with nutrient rich lentils, vibrant seasonal vegetables and warm spices! You can make this dish in one large soup pot, enjoy it over several days for lunch or dinner and create large batches and freeze it for future family dinners to come. It is filled with layers of wholesome, bright and delicious flavors and is enjoyed best with a slice of warm toast, family and friends!

Technique tips: At first, the onions and fennel might seem like a lot in your pot, but not to worry, this is where you begin to build layers flavor in your soup, by cooking them down until they become deeply caramelized and slightly crispy on the edges. Lightly toasting your spices before adding the lentils, rice and squash brings out their unique flavor. Make sure to do this gently, just until you begin to smell their fragrance.

Some store-bought stocks have more salt than others. Make sure to always taste your stock before cooking to adjust the flavor. Remember to bring your soup to a boil, and then slightly simmer with the lid on low heat to ensure the lentils, rice and squash cook gently and thoroughly.

Swap options: You can swap brown lentils for any other color lentils or quinoa, dried split peas and chickpeas, and rice for other grains like farro or barley. For a quick and easy homemade stock, save your vegetable scraps, cover them with cold water, bring to a boil, simmer for 40 minutes, strain and cool. You can freeze the stock or use it right way in many recipes like stew, pasta or soup. This is a great way to add flavor to your dishes and manage waste in your home kitchen!