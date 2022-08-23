IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Seared Shrimp, Corn and Radish Salad

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
Try this shrimp with corn radish salad paired with a tangy cocktail

JJ Johnson
Ingredients

  • 3 ears corn, kernels cut off the cob
  • 1 white peach, diced
  • 3 red radishes, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup chopped red stem escarole
  • 1 small orange, zested and juiced
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, plus more for cooking
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 jumbo shrimp
  • 3 links andouille sausage, diced
  • microgreens, for garnish

Chef notes

The perfect way to end summer is with beautiful shrimp, in-season corn and radishes. The sweet corn, pepperiness from the radish and nice caramelization from the shrimp creates a great balance in this dish.

Swap option: You can swap the shrimp for scallops.

Special equipment: Cast-iron pan or skillet.

Preparation

1.

In a medium bowl, mix the corn kernels, white peach, radish, escarole, orange zest and juice, olive oil, salt and pepper to taste.

2.

Heat a large cast-iron pan or skillet over medium-high heat with just enough olive oil to coat the pan. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and sear for 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown on one side. Flip them to cook the other side, but you don't want them to cook too long on the other side; otherwise, they will turn rubbery.

3.

If there is enough room in the pan, you can cook the andouille on the other side for about 4 to 6 minutes, or until the fat has rendered and the pieces are golden brown.

4.

Remove the andouille and mix the pieces into the corn salad. Serve the salad topped with the shrimp and a sprinkle of microgreens.

