Ingredients
- 3 ears corn, kernels cut off the cob
- 1 white peach, diced
- 3 red radishes, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup chopped red stem escarole
- 1 small orange, zested and juiced
- 1/4 cup olive oil, plus more for cooking
- kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 8 jumbo shrimp
- 3 links andouille sausage, diced
- microgreens, for garnish
Chef notes
The perfect way to end summer is with beautiful shrimp, in-season corn and radishes. The sweet corn, pepperiness from the radish and nice caramelization from the shrimp creates a great balance in this dish.
Swap option: You can swap the shrimp for scallops.
Special equipment: Cast-iron pan or skillet.
Preparation1.
In a medium bowl, mix the corn kernels, white peach, radish, escarole, orange zest and juice, olive oil, salt and pepper to taste.2.
Heat a large cast-iron pan or skillet over medium-high heat with just enough olive oil to coat the pan. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and sear for 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown on one side. Flip them to cook the other side, but you don't want them to cook too long on the other side; otherwise, they will turn rubbery.3.
If there is enough room in the pan, you can cook the andouille on the other side for about 4 to 6 minutes, or until the fat has rendered and the pieces are golden brown.4.
Remove the andouille and mix the pieces into the corn salad. Serve the salad topped with the shrimp and a sprinkle of microgreens.