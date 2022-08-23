The perfect way to end summer is with beautiful shrimp, in-season corn and radishes. The sweet corn, pepperiness from the radish and nice caramelization from the shrimp creates a great balance in this dish.

Preparation

1.

In a medium bowl, mix the corn kernels, white peach, radish, escarole, orange zest and juice, olive oil, salt and pepper to taste.

2.

Heat a large cast-iron pan or skillet over medium-high heat with just enough olive oil to coat the pan. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and sear for 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown on one side. Flip them to cook the other side, but you don't want them to cook too long on the other side; otherwise, they will turn rubbery.

3.

If there is enough room in the pan, you can cook the andouille on the other side for about 4 to 6 minutes, or until the fat has rendered and the pieces are golden brown.

4.

Remove the andouille and mix the pieces into the corn salad. Serve the salad topped with the shrimp and a sprinkle of microgreens.