IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY's Mother's Day Plaza is here! Score up to 40% off exclusive deals

Seared Salmon with Green Olive Salsa Verde

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Cooked salmon on a white plate
Courtesy Alaska Seafood
Alaska Seafood
COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped parsley leaves
  • 1/3 cup pitted Castelvetrano olives, coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons sliced chives
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon zest
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/4-1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes
  • tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 4 (6-ounce) wild salmon fillets
  • 2 small lemons, halved

    • Chef notes

    Salsa verde made from green olives, fresh herbs and aromatics pairs beautifully with the rich flavor of salmon.

    Preparation

    1.

    Stir together parsley, olives, chives, shallot, zest, garlic and red pepper flakes. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil tossing to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

    2.

    Combine paprika, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Sprinkle and rub paprika mixture onto fillets.

    3.

    Heat a large heavy skillet over medium heat until hot; add remaining 1½ tablespoons oil, swirling to coat. Add fillets skin side up and cook until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Turn fillets over and cook until golden and just cooked through, about 3-4 minutes. Remove and let stand a few minutes. Cook lemon halves cut-side down until charred, about 2-3 minutes.

    4.

    Arrange fillets on a serving dish. Spoon salsa verde on top of filets. Serve warm with charred lemons.

    Seared Salmon with Green Olive Salsa Verde

    Alaskan fisherman offers tips on how to choose and serve seafood

    April 19, 202104:43

    Recipe Tags

    EasyHealthyQuickSeafoodEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Feta and Oregano Meatballs with Greek Salad

    Sheet-Pan Fish with Tomatoes and Green Beans

    Lemony Chicken Thighs with Couscous and Spinach Salad

    Kimbap (Gimbap)

    Springtime Pasta Bake

    Guoba with Shrimp Sauce

    Spicy Miso Ramen

    Pepper Teigen's stir-fried spaghetti

    Stir-Fried Spaghetti with Thai Chili Jam and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

    Harissa-Spiced Pasta with Chicken with Green Beans

    Lidia Bastianich's Chicken Scaloppini