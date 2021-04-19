Salsa verde made from green olives, fresh herbs and aromatics pairs beautifully with the rich flavor of salmon.

Preparation

1.

Stir together parsley, olives, chives, shallot, zest, garlic and red pepper flakes. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil tossing to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

2.

Combine paprika, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Sprinkle and rub paprika mixture onto fillets.

3.

Heat a large heavy skillet over medium heat until hot; add remaining 1½ tablespoons oil, swirling to coat. Add fillets skin side up and cook until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Turn fillets over and cook until golden and just cooked through, about 3-4 minutes. Remove and let stand a few minutes. Cook lemon halves cut-side down until charred, about 2-3 minutes.

4.

Arrange fillets on a serving dish. Spoon salsa verde on top of filets. Serve warm with charred lemons.