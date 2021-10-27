IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cranberry Wojape

RATE THIS RECIPE
(24)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Sean Sherman
Ingredients

  • 4 cups water
  • 8 ounces fresh cranberries
  • 2 ounces rosehips, seeded and dried
  • 3 fluid ounces maple syrup
    • Basic Corn Dough
  • 8 ounces dried corn
  • 6 cups water
    • Puffed Wild Rice
  • 1 cup hand-harvested Minnesota wild rice
    • Corn Husk Bread
  • 4 cups Basic Corn Dough (recipe above)
  • 3 tablespoons Puffed Wild Rice (recipe above)
  • 4 tablespoons sunflower oil
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons wild rice powder (ground wild rice)
  • corn husks, soaked in water

    • Chef notes

    Cranberry sauce is usually served one of two ways: sliced out of the can or something a little more creative. On this episode of "Cooking Up a Storm," James Beard Award-winning chef and Oglala Lakota tribe member, Sean Sherman, teaches us just how easy it can be to make it homemade. He's making his traditional recipe for Cranberry Wojape, which features a surprise ingredient: rosehips!

     

    Listen to the "Cooking Up the Storm" podcast!

    Preparation

    For the Cranberry Wojape:

    1.

    Add all ingredients to a pot and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.

    2.

    Using an immersion blender, blend until smooth, being very careful of hot liquid.

    3.

    Continue to simmer until sauce coats back of spoon or desired consistency.

    4.

    Cool and serve!

    For the Basic Corn Dough:

    Bring dried corn and water to a boil. Reduce to simmer and cook for 3½ hours.

    Strain corn from water and grind using either a meat grinder with medium grind disc, a food processor or a mortar and pestle.

    For the Puffed Wild Rice:

    1.

    Place a sauté pan over medium heat. Add a few tablespoons of wild rice to dry pan and shake pan until rice pops.

    2.

    Remove puffed rice to a bowl.

    3.

    Return pan to heat and pop remaining rice in small batches.

    For the Corn Husk Bread:

    1.

    Preheat oven to 325 F.

    2.

    Mix all ingredients except corn husks until well-incorporated.

    3.

    Take a handful of corn bread mix and place on wet corn husk. Roll and fold like a tamale.

    4.

    Bake husk breads for 25 minutes or until firm. Place on grill to reheat. Serve with Cranberry Wojape.

    Recipes by Sean Sherman, founder of The Sioux Chef.

    Cranberry Wojape

