Ingredients
Chef notes
At Casa Maria Luigia, our 12-room guest house in the Emilian countryside, we host people from all over the world. To make them feel at home, we serve a full Emilian breakfast with classic recipes from my childhood. One of these treats is a sweet and savory almond cookie called sbrisolona, originally from Mantova, that my mother made often. We top it with a creamy zabaglione, made the old-fashioned way by hand whipping sugar, egg yolks and a splash of marsala wine. The combination of sweet and savory dates back to the Renaissance and yet is still one of the flavor profiles of the Emilian table. I add a drop of Villa Manodori balsamic vinegar from Modena on top. This is the perfect expression of the rich and unforgettable flavors of the Emilian countryside.
Swap option: if you want to make a kid version, you can substitute the Marsala wine with a splash of lemon juice.
Preparation
For the sbrisolona:1.
Mix all dry ingredients in a standing mixer and add cold butter cubes. Mix until the mixture resembles sand and is well blended.2.
Add the egg and egg yolks and continue mixing for a few seconds.3.
Let batter rest in fridge for at least 30 minutes.4.
Preheat oven to 325 F.5.
Bake in a 8-inch round or square tin for 15-20 minutes.
For the Marsala zabaglione:1.
Mix together all three ingredients in a bowl set over a double boiler set at low heat.2.
Whisk until the zabaglione ribbons and becomes opaque, about five minutes.3.
Remove from heat and continue to whisk for about a minute to cool the zabaglione down slightly.