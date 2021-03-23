Chef notes

At Casa Maria Luigia, our 12-room guest house in the Emilian countryside, we host people from all over the world. To make them feel at home, we serve a full Emilian breakfast with classic recipes from my childhood. One of these treats is a sweet and savory almond cookie called sbrisolona, originally from Mantova, that my mother made often. We top it with a creamy zabaglione, made the old-fashioned way by hand whipping sugar, egg yolks and a splash of marsala wine. The combination of sweet and savory dates back to the Renaissance and yet is still one of the flavor profiles of the Emilian table. I add a drop of Villa Manodori balsamic vinegar from Modena on top. This is the perfect expression of the rich and unforgettable flavors of the Emilian countryside.

Swap option: if you want to make a kid version, you can substitute the Marsala wine with a splash of lemon juice.