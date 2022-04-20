Chef notes

I grew up going to India every year with my family and during our visits, we would spend most of our time in my mom's small home city, Ankali, in Karnataka, India. My family lived on a massive farmland with plentiful gardens, so everything we ate was always fresh, including the eggs. My uncle and aunt would make us these delicious, spicy, egg-coated toasts with chilis, onions and spices — they were so good! Since I'm vegan, I no longer eat eggs but this savory recipe incorporates those delicious flavors and textures from my childhood favorite.

Technique tip: If you have leftover batter after coating your French toasts, reserve it to make pakora (Indian fritters) so nothing is wasted. Just add a little more chickpea flour to the batter and mix until it reaches a nice, thick consistency. Add canola or grapeseed oil to the pan on medium to medium-high heat. Spoon out 1 tablespoon of the batter and fry until golden-brown on each side.

Special equipment: Mortar and pestle (or use ground cumin seeds instead of grinding them fresh).

Swap option: Use a vegan egg substitute instead of the chickpea flour and water mixture.