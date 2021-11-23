2 cups instant rice 3/4 cup chopped onion 1/4 cup butter, plus more as needed 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen chopped broccoli 2 (10.75-ounce) cans condensed cream of chicken soup (cream of broccoli or mushroom work, too)

1 (16-ounce) jar processed cheese sauce salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste crispy fried onions, for topping