Ingredients
Chef notes
This creamy casserole is the epitome of comfort food. The rice makes it filling enough to enjoy as a main, but it is still light enough to serve as a side. And what better way to eat your green veggies than smothered in melty cheese?
This recipe was adapted from AllRecipe's Broccoli Casserole with Rice.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F.2.
Cook rice according to package instructions.3.
In a sauté pan over medium heat, cook onions with a bit of butter, until golden and soft.4.
Cook broccoli according to package instructions and drain.5.
Mix together rice, onion, 1/4 cup butter, broccoli, soup and cheese sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste.6.
Place the mixture in a 9- by 13-inch oven-proof dish. Sprinkle fried onions on top.7.
Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until the top is golden-brown.