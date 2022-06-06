Ingredients
- 1 everything-seasoned croissant
- 2 eggs, cooked
- 2 sausage patties
- 1 slice cheddar cheese
- 3 roasted red tomatoes
- 1 ounce mashed avocado
- kosher salt, to taste
Chef notes
This is Savannah's "dream" breakfast sandwich: an everything croissant with eggs, avocado, sausage, cheddar and roasted red tomatoes. This delicious dish will be served at the Universal Orlando Resort's TODAY Café.
Universal Orlando Resort is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F.2.
Place eggs and sausage onto baking tray, top each with a quarter slice of cheese then place into the oven until heated through and the cheese has melted, about 5 minutes.3.
Slice croissant in half, smear avocado pulp across the entire bottom slice and season with salt.4.
Lay tomatoes evenly on top of the avocado, then place sausage and egg on top, shingling them.5.
Close with top slice and serve.