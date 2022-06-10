Chef notes

Ruby, fruity and … gently boozy! This pop-tail hits the spot. It's a fun and flirty (adult-approved) way to enjoy a poolside pop. You can use any wine you have on hand — white, red or rosé — you name it. And while most sangrias have simple syrup or added sugar, this rendition is sweetened to perfection with your favorite fruit juice (any 100% variety will work). I love to add sliced red grapes, strawberries and fresh blueberries for a sweet surprise, but you can add thinly sliced peaches, blackberries and raspberries, too; just make sure you cut small enough pieces, so they easily fit in each compartment and float in the juicy mixture. Joyful tip: I recommend serving it in a glass or paper cup so guests can rest the pop between licks … and sip the drippings.

Technique tip: No ice pop mold? No problem! Fill small paper cups half to 3/4 full, and add fruit until cups are filled to the top. Cover each cup with tin foil and poke the wooden sticks through the center, then stash in your freezer.