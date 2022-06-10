Ingredients
- 1 cup red wine
- 1 cup cranberry, apple or grape juice
- 1/2 cup sliced red grapes
- 1/2 cup sliced strawberries
- 1/4 cup fresh blueberries
Chef notes
Ruby, fruity and … gently boozy! This pop-tail hits the spot. It's a fun and flirty (adult-approved) way to enjoy a poolside pop. You can use any wine you have on hand — white, red or rosé — you name it. And while most sangrias have simple syrup or added sugar, this rendition is sweetened to perfection with your favorite fruit juice (any 100% variety will work). I love to add sliced red grapes, strawberries and fresh blueberries for a sweet surprise, but you can add thinly sliced peaches, blackberries and raspberries, too; just make sure you cut small enough pieces, so they easily fit in each compartment and float in the juicy mixture. Joyful tip: I recommend serving it in a glass or paper cup so guests can rest the pop between licks … and sip the drippings.
Technique tip: No ice pop mold? No problem! Fill small paper cups half to 3/4 full, and add fruit until cups are filled to the top. Cover each cup with tin foil and poke the wooden sticks through the center, then stash in your freezer.
Preparation
Add the wine and juice into a bowl and stir. Pour the contents into a measuring cup so it's easier to pour into the ice pop compartments. Fill each compartment about half to 3/4 full and drop in pieces of fruit until all the compartments are filled to the top. Cover with ice pop lid and insert wooden sticks. Freeze for at least 4 hours, up to overnight.