Swap option: You can replace ghee with regular butter.

This savory salmon burger is a crowd-pleaser and one of my favorite weekday treats. You can put it together in about 30 minutes since this recipe uses canned salmon.

Preparation

1.

Drain and sauté the canned salmon until the texture is firm or similar to the texture of freshly cooked salmon. Set aside.

2.

Add the sunflower oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until soft.

3.

Dump in the salmon and sauté for 3 to 4 minutes.

4.

Next, add the barbecue sauce, apricot jam and water. Cook over low heat until cooked through, about 5 minutes.

5.

Toast your bun by adding a little ghee to the bread and set it under the broiler until golden-brown.

6.

Once toasted, pile the salmon mixture onto one side and your fresh veggies and favorite burger fixings onto the other.