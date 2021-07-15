IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Salmon Sloppy Joes

COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
Courtesy Stephanie Harris-Uyidi
Stephanie Harris-Uyidi
Ingredients

  • 2 cups canned salmon
  • 2 tablespoons sunflower oil
  • 1/2 cups chopped Spanish onion
  • 1/4 cup of your favorite barbecue sauce
  • 2 tablespoons apricot jam
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • burger buns
  • ghee
  • fresh lettuce, tomato and all your favorite burger fixings

    • Chef notes

    This savory salmon burger is a crowd-pleaser and one of my favorite weekday treats. You can put it together in about 30 minutes since this recipe uses canned salmon.

    Swap option: You can replace ghee with regular butter.

    Preparation

    1.

    Drain and sauté the canned salmon until the texture is firm or similar to the texture of freshly cooked salmon. Set aside.

    2.

    Add the sunflower oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until soft.

    3.

    Dump in the salmon and sauté for 3 to 4 minutes.

    4.

    Next, add the barbecue sauce, apricot jam and water. Cook over low heat until cooked through, about 5 minutes.

    5.

    Toast your bun by adding a little ghee to the bread and set it under the broiler until golden-brown.

    6.

    Once toasted, pile the salmon mixture onto one side and your fresh veggies and favorite burger fixings onto the other.

    Salmon Sloppy Joes

