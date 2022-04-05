Technique tip: Saffron syrup must can be made ahead of time in and stored in an airtight container.

Granola is always great but this vibrant recipe makes it so much better. Fragrant saffron, warm spices and crunchy nuts are just the tip of the flavor iceberg. This crunchy concoction gets even more taste and texture from healthy seeds, toasty coconut and sweet dried fruit.

Preparation

For the saffron syrup:

Bring water, sugar and saffron to a rolling boil, then lower to a simmer. Simmer for about 15 minutes until liquid reduces and becomes a thin syrup. It will be golden in color and reduce by about a quarter.

Transfer to a clean Mason jar and leave the lid off until completely cool. This will last for months in the fridge.

For the granola:

1.

Preheat oven 325 F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

2.

In spouted pitcher (or bowl), whisk together oil, saffron syrup, cardamom and nutmeg.

3.

In a large bowl add in oats, almonds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, coconut and salt. Pour in oil-syrup mixture and using a wooden spoon or spatula, mix together until completely coated. Mixture should be very moist. Plop into the baking sheet, making sure to spread out evenly. You don't want any large clumps.

4.

Bake in the oven about 35 to 40 minutes, mixing 2 to 3 times throughout the baking process. You want to ensure that all the oats get a chance to crisp up on all sides. Once the oil and moisture is all absorbed and mixture is slightly golden brown, remove and cool completely.

5.

When granola is cool enough to touch, add in the dried fruits. Toss and store in a sealed and airtight container.