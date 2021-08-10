Swap option: Use and flavor ice cream of your choice as long as it doesn't have huge chunks.

Technique tips: This is easiest to assemble when the ice cream is lightly softened — just home from the grocery store is usually perfect. To toast marshmallows at home, you can use a kitchen torch, the burners of a gas oven or place the marshmallows on a metal, oven-safe cooling rack on a half sheet pan under the broiler for a few seconds, until the perfect char has been achieved.

I love this recipe because it uses the preformed shape of a tub of ice cream to make a truly stunning dessert. With some filling, pressing, freezing and topping, the result is a decadent ice cream cake with all that good s'mores flavor.

Preparation

For the ice cream:

1.

Using a blunt dinner knife or a small offset spatula, cut three to four slices into the ice cream lengthwise, shimmying the knife to create an opening just wide enough for an entire graham cracker.

2.

Gently press the graham cracker into each opening and add a small section of cracker if there's a gap. You'll use about 5 graham crackers. Use the knife or spatula to smooth any lopsided ice cream.

3.

Put one whole graham cracker aside and put the remaining graham crackers in a plastic bag and, using your palm, smash the graham crackers in the bag into small pieces, about the size of a pea. Sprinkle the graham dust on top of the ice cream and gently press.

4.

Put the top back onto the ice cream container and place in the freezer until frozen solid, at least 1 hour. (Press the sides of the container to see if there's any give; if there is, continue freezing until it feels hard.)

For the chocolate shell:

In a small, microwave-safe bowl, combine the chocolate and the oil and microwave in 30 second bursts, stirring in between bursts, until the chocolate is melted completely. Set aside but make sure the chocolate is still liquid before you finish the cake.

To assemble:

1.

Place the marshmallow Fluff into a piping bag (if using) and set aside.

2.

Take the lid off the ice cream and place your serving plate on top of the container (the serving plate will be upside down) and then flip the plate and container over. Carefully run a sharp paring knife along the perimeter of the bottom of the container and gently lift off the bottom of the container. Cut the container that's around the sides of the ice cream with the paring knife or a scissor, creating a vertical cut, and then gently pull the sides of the container away from the ice cream (if the ice cream is feeling soft at this point, pop it back into the freezer for 10- to 20 minutes).

3.

Using a spoon or piping bag, drizzle the chocolate shell over the ice cream cake. Don't pour it all over at once or it will just slide off.

4.

If using, pipe two strips of Fluff down the top of the cake, lengthwise. Place the individual pieces of graham cracker, chocolate and marshmallow onto the fluff in a jaunty pattern. Serve immediately.