S'mores Chocolate Cream Pie

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Anne Burrell
Ingredients

Graham Cracker Crust
  • 2 cups graham cracker crumbs
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 4 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
    • Chocolate Pudding Filling
  • cups heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 6 egg yolks
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 8 ounces semisweet or dark chocolate chips
  • 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 6 tablespoons butter, cut into pats
    • Marshmallow Topping
  • 2 cups mini marshmallows

    • Chef notes

    This amazing, eye-catching pie will be sure to have guests asking if they can have s'more. It incorporates all the elements of the classic campfire treat into a rich, decadent pie that's impossible to resist.

    Technique tip: Keep a very close eye on the marshmallows — they have a lot of sugar in them and can burn easily.

    Preparation

    For the graham cracker crust:

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 375 F.

    2.

    In a bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, melted butter, cinnamon and salt. Stir to combine.

    3.

    Firmly press the graham cracker crumbs mixture into a 9-inch pie plate. Be sure to get the crumb mixture all the way up the sides. Bake for 7 to 10 minutes. Let cool.

    For the chocolate pudding:

    1.

    In a saucepan, combine the heavy cream and sugar. Whisk to combine. Place on a medium heat and bring to a boil.

    2.

    In a bowl whisk together the egg yolks and corn starch. Beat until thoroughly combined.

    3.

    Whisk half of the boiling cream mixture into egg yolk mixture and then immediately return the hot cream-egg mixture to the saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil whisking constantly. The mixture will thicken and have large, thick, lazy bubbles. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the chocolate and vanilla. Stir in the pats of butter one at a time. Let the mixture cool for 5 to 10 minutes.

    To assemble:

    Pour the chocolate pudding into the prepared pie crust. Place plastic wrap directly on the surface of the pudding (this will prevent a skin from forming on the top of the pudding). Refrigerate for 5to 6 hours or overnight.

    For the marshmallow topping:

    1.

    Preheat the broiler.

    2.

    Remove the chilled pie from the fridge and discard the plastic wrap.

    3.

    Arrange the mini marshmallows in concentric circles over the entire top of the pie. Place under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes or until the marshmallows have gotten toasty and melty.

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEntertainingPartySummerDesserts

