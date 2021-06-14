Ingredients
My family never purchases food at airports or train stations — it's a holdover from my mom's paranoia about what she perceived to be the loose hygiene standards at Indian train station kiosks. So instead, when I was growing up, whenever we would travel my mom would take whatever leftover sabzi (potatoes) we had in the fridge, roll it up into rotis and wrap them in foil like taquitos. These are the ideal travel food: They are small and portable, they don't leak and they are so filling!
Use the leftovers from my Red Chile Potatoes in this recipe.
Technique tip: If transporting the rotis, wrap them (tightly!) in foil. They will keep at room temperature for up to a day.
For the cilantro chutney:
Combine all ingredients and blend until smooth. Add a few drops of water if the mixture is too thick to blend.
For the roti:1.
Warm a small nonstick pan over medium heat.2.
Once the pan is thoroughly hot (2-3 minutes), add a roti and cook for 1 minute on each side, until the roti has some dark brown spots and becomes soft and puffy. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining rotis.3.
Spread a thin layer of butter over the surface of one side of each roti, then spread 2 tablespoons of the potatoes right down the middle and top with 1 tablespoon of the chutney (if using). Roll each roti snugly around the filling. If transporting the rotis, wrap them (tightly!) in foil. They will keep at room temperature for up to a day.