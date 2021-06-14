Chef notes

My family never purchases food at airports or train stations — it's a holdover from my mom's paranoia about what she perceived to be the loose hygiene standards at Indian train station kiosks. So instead, when I was growing up, whenever we would travel my mom would take whatever leftover sabzi (potatoes) we had in the fridge, roll it up into rotis and wrap them in foil like taquitos. These are the ideal travel food: They are small and portable, they don't leak and they are so filling!

Use the leftovers from my Red Chile Potatoes in this recipe.

Technique tip: If transporting the rotis, wrap them (tightly!) in foil. They will keep at room temperature for up to a day.