Roti Roli Poli

TODAY Illustration / Priya Krishna
Priya Krishna
Ingredients

Cilantro Chutney (optional)
  • 1 bunch fresh cilantro, preferably organic, stems and leaves roughly chopped (about 4 cups)
  • 1 small Indian green chile or serrano chile, roughly chopped
  • 2 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from about one lime), plus more if needed
  • 1/4 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more if needed
    • Roti
  • 4 rotis or whole-wheat tortillas
  • salted butter, for spreading
  • 1/2 cup leftover Red Chile Potatoes (recipe linked above)
  • 4 tablespoons cilantro chutney (recipe above; optional)

    • Chef notes

    My family never purchases food at airports or train stations — it's a holdover from my mom's paranoia about what she perceived to be the loose hygiene standards at Indian train station kiosks. So instead, when I was growing up, whenever we would travel my mom would take whatever leftover sabzi (potatoes) we had in the fridge, roll it up into rotis and wrap them in foil like taquitos. These are the ideal travel food: They are small and portable, they don't leak and they are so filling!

    Use the leftovers from my Red Chile Potatoes in this recipe.

    Technique tip: If transporting the rotis, wrap them (tightly!) in foil. They will keep at room temperature for up to a day.

    Preparation

    For the cilantro chutney:

    Combine all ingredients and blend until smooth. Add a few drops of water if the mixture is too thick to blend.

    For the roti:

    1.

    Warm a small nonstick pan over medium heat.

    2.

    Once the pan is thoroughly hot (2-3 minutes), add a roti and cook for 1 minute on each side, until the roti has some dark brown spots and becomes soft and puffy. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining rotis.

    3.

    Spread a thin layer of butter over the surface of one side of each roti, then spread 2 tablespoons of the potatoes right down the middle and top with 1 tablespoon of the chutney (if using). Roll each roti snugly around the filling. If transporting the rotis, wrap them (tightly!) in foil. They will keep at room temperature for up to a day.

    Priya Krishna makes aloo parathas

    June 14, 202103:40

    Recipe Tags

    IndianComfort FoodEasyKid-friendlyMake AheadNo-cookPicnicQuickVeganVegetarianSandwiches

