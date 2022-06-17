Panna cotta, a smooth, gelatin-based dessert that is served cold gets infused with the natural flavors of a summer garden in this easy Italian dessert. The heavy cream, vanilla bean and rose water make this panna cotta a simple confection worthy of an elegant soiree or warm weather picnic. It pairs perfectly with fresh berries and honey.

Preparation

1.

In a shallow bowl, soak the gelatin in ice water (just enough to cover the sheets) for 15 minutes.

2.

Fill a large bowl with ice, and nest a medium-sized bowl inside (so no ice or water can get into the medium-sized bowl). Top it with a sieve.

3.

In a medium-sized saucepan, add the cream, sugar, scraped vanilla bean with pod and a pinch of salt. Over medium heat, bring the mixture to simmer, whisking frequently. Do not boil.

4.

Take the softened gelatin sheets and squeeze out any liquid. Add them to the simmered cream mixture and whisk to blend until the sheets have dissolved.

5.

Pour the hot cream mixture through the sieve of the clean bowl surrounded by the ice bath. Discard the vanilla bean. Let the mixture cool in the ice bath, whisking occasionally, 5 to 10 minutes.

6.

After the cream mixture has cooled down, stir in the rose water. Pour the cream into 6 ramekins, cover and refrigerate at least 6 hours or overnight. To serve, add some fresh berries and a drizzle of honey, and of course edible flowers for an extra special touch (I prefer rose petals or pansies for this).