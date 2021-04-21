IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Romaine Caesar Gratin

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Nigel Parry
Eric Ripert
Ingredients

  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1 clove garlic, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • fine sea salt
  • 4 jumbo romaine lettuce hearts, halved lengthwise and trimmed
  • 2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese (about 8 ounces)
  • freshly ground black pepper

    • Chef notes

    Inspired by my dear friend Laurent Manrique, this is a clever play on a Caesar salad. The obvious difference is that the romaine is served quartered and broiled for the gratin effect, but it keeps its crunchiness and freshness.

    Technique tip: Enjoy straightaway before the romaine wilts or gets soggy.

    Swap option: Iceberg lettuce can be used instead of romaine.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a blender, combine the yolks, garlic, mustard and lemon juice, and puree at medium speed while slowly drizzling in the olive oil, until it is fully incorporated, and the dressing resembles a thick mayonnaise.

    2.

    Taste and season with salt. This will keep in the refrigerator up to 3 days.

    3.

    Preheat the broiler or oven to 500 F.

    4.

    Lay out the romaine halves, cut-side up, on a sheet pan large enough to hold them in a single layer.

    5.

    Brush each half with some of the dressing, making sure that it gets between the leaves.

    6.

    Cover each romaine half with Parmesan and bake or broil until the cheese is bubbling and golden-brown, 3-4 minutes.

    7.

    Finish with a pinch of pepper and serve immediately.

    Excerpted (or Adapted) from "Vegetable Simple" by Eric Ripert. Copyright © 2021 by Eric Ripert.

    Excerpted by permission of Random House, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

    Romaine Caesar Gratin

