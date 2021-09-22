Technique tip: You want the dressing to be slightly thick so add the juice mixture until you reach the consistency you want.

This salad has a lot of flavor and a mild spice to it. The roasted carrots pair well with the garlicky citrus mojo dressing. Salty cotija cheese, creamy avocado and roasted corn give you familiar Mexican flavors in a fun, new way. Salad with corn nuts? Who would have thought?

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 450 F.

2.

Place the carrots on a large baking sheet, coat with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place in the oven to roast for about 20 minutes, checking often to move around in the pan.

3.

Heat oil in a medium-sized sauté pan on high heat. Once pan is hot, add the corn and sauté hard until corn gets color, about 7 minutes. Set aside.

4.

In a medium-sized sauté pan, roast the garlic until golden-brown, about 5 to 6 minutes. Set aside to let cool. Once cooled, place jalapeño, orange juice, lime juice, cumin, coriander, oregano and garlic in a blender and puree until smooth. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl and add in the mayo. Mix until fully incorporated.

5.

Lightly dress the carrots with the dressing and plate. Top with cilantro, corn chips, avocado and cotija cheese!