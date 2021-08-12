IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Roasted Grape and Mascarpone Toast

Courtesy Will Coleman
Will Coleman
COOK TIME
40 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • pounds seedless grapes (about 3 cups), off the vine
  • 1 pint strawberries (about 2 cups), quartered
  • 2 tablespoons honey, divided
  • 6-8 sprigs thyme
  • 3 small lemons, zested and juiced, divided
  • 1 tablespoon grated ginger
  • 8 ounces mascarpone cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped almonds
  • 1 (12-inch) French baguette, sliced into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic reduction
  • mint leaves, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    This recipe proves that you only need a handful of fresh ingredients to create a dish that will please a hungry crowd. My unexpected love for roasted grapes was inspired by Sheldrick Holmes, my mentor and the owner of the Grail Café in Chicago. The simple combo of sweet Champagne grapes and creamy mascarpone will bring a new world of flavor to your appetizers.

    Technique tips: Keep all the components (bread, roasted fruit, mascarpone spread and garnishes) separate and allow guests to build their own toast. Treat yourself and reserve any leftover roasted fruit for a fun and delicious topping for ice cream.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 375 F.

    2.

    In a large bowl, toss together the grapes, strawberries, 1 tablespoon of honey, thyme, the juice of 1 lemon and ginger.

    3.

    Place the fruit onto a large baking sheet, place it into the oven and cook for 35 to 40 minutes. Once finished, remove the thyme sprigs and lightly smash the grapes with a fork.

    4.

    In a medium bowl, mix the mascarpone cheese, remaining tablespoon of honey, the zest and juice of the remaining lemons, nutmeg, black pepper and almonds.

    5.

    If serving immediately, spread a tablespoon of mascarpone cheese onto each slice of bread, top with the roasted grapes and strawberries and garnish with balsamic reduction and mint leaves. If preparing ahead, store the mascarpone dip and roasted fruit separately, in an airtight container, for up to 5 days. Assemble up to 1 hour before serving.

    Roasted Grape and Mascarpone Toast

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingMake AheadPicnicVegetarianAppetizers

