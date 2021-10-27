This dish was inspired by a meatloaf my father made as a kid. He was eating "healthy," so he made turkey meatloaf that was a combination of turkey, beef, spinach and some herbs. Then it got smothered in ketchup and bacon and cooked until glazed and gooey.

Preparation

For the sauce:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk until homogenous.

For the steak:

1.

Preheat your broiler. Season the steaks liberally with salt.

2.

Heat a heavy bottomed sauté pan to medium-high heat. When pan is ready, add olive oil to the pan. Carefully place the steaks in the pan and sear on each side for 3 minutes to achieve a nice and caramelized crust. Try to avoid moving the steaks around as they sear to create the best crust.

3.

Once all sides have been seared, brush the steaks with steak sauce and place in the pan in the broiler for a few minutes (time will vary depending on your broiler). Brush the steaks with a second coat of steak sauce and return to the broiler for a few minutes, until the sauce starts to get caramelized and the steak looks nice and glazed. At this point, check the temperature of the steaks with a probe thermometer until it achieves your desired doneness (for medium-rare, cook to 125 F). Set the steaks aside to rest as you prepare the spinach.

4.

Heat a large saucepan to medium-low heat. Add bacon lardons and slowly render the fat out. If the bacon you have is on the lean side, add 1 tablespoon olive oil as well. Once the bacon is rendered and starting to get crispy, add spinach and season with salt. Cover with a lid for 3 minutes to wilt the spinach. Once the spinach is wilted, add herbs and stir to ensure herbs and bacon are evenly distributed throughout.

5.

To plate, make a nice bed of spinach and position the steak squarely on top. Place a couple potato chips on top of the steak and a nice handful in a pile in front.