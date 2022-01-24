Swap option: This works with any hearty vegetable and the tahini drizzle is perfection for all roasted veg.

Technique tip: Make sure not to overcrowd the roasting pan.

Roasting is my favorite way to make vegetables! Here are a few simple things to keep in mind when you're roasting vegetables: You need ample room on the baking sheet, don't skimp on olive oil and roast until everything is caramelized on the edges.

Preparation

For the cauliflower:

1.

Preheat oven to 425 F. Cut cauliflower into medium pieces, toss on a large rimmed baking sheet with the sliced onion, thyme, 4 unpeeled garlic cloves and olive oil.

2.

Season with salt and pepper. Roast, tossing occasionally, until just starting to char, 35 to 40 minutes.

3.

Sprinkle the cauliflower with the juice of 1 lemon, toss to combine, and roast until cauliflower is tender, 10 to 15 minutes longer.

For the tahini sauce:

In a small bowl or in a blender, whisk together the tahini, lemon, oil and garlic. Whisk until smooth. Add the water and continue mixing until pourable and season with salt.

To serve:

Drizzle the tahini sauce over the cauliflower and serve with extra lemon as needed.