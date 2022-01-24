Ingredients
Chef notes
Roasting is my favorite way to make vegetables! Here are a few simple things to keep in mind when you're roasting vegetables: You need ample room on the baking sheet, don't skimp on olive oil and roast until everything is caramelized on the edges.
Technique tip: Make sure not to overcrowd the roasting pan.
Swap option: This works with any hearty vegetable and the tahini drizzle is perfection for all roasted veg.
Preparation
For the cauliflower:1.
Preheat oven to 425 F. Cut cauliflower into medium pieces, toss on a large rimmed baking sheet with the sliced onion, thyme, 4 unpeeled garlic cloves and olive oil.2.
Season with salt and pepper. Roast, tossing occasionally, until just starting to char, 35 to 40 minutes.3.
Sprinkle the cauliflower with the juice of 1 lemon, toss to combine, and roast until cauliflower is tender, 10 to 15 minutes longer.
For the tahini sauce:
In a small bowl or in a blender, whisk together the tahini, lemon, oil and garlic. Whisk until smooth. Add the water and continue mixing until pourable and season with salt.
To serve:
Drizzle the tahini sauce over the cauliflower and serve with extra lemon as needed.