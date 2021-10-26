IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Listen now! Hoda's latest episode of 'Making Space' is with Sheryl Crow

Roasted Broccoli with Lemon

RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
TODAY All Day
Peyton Janicke
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 2 heads broccoli
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • lemon wedges, for serving

    • Chef notes

    Roasting veggies with salt, garlic powder and pepper makes them so delicious. I won't eat broccoli any other way! Make sure to evenly spread the broccoli out on the sheet pan so you can get lots of little crispy bits in every bite. 

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 425 F.

    2.

    Cut broccoli florets off the stems. Discard stems or save for another use.

    3.

    In a large bowl, combine florets with olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder and mix well.

    4.

    Spread the broccoli in a single layer on a cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes until nice and crispy.

    5.

    Serve with a squeeze of fresh lemon. 

    Roasted Broccoli with Lemon

    Recipe Tags

    EasyHealthyKid-friendlyQuickVeganVegetarianSide dishes

    More Side dishesSee All

    Dylan's Grandmother's Tuna Noodle Salad

    Mango-Cashew Coleslaw

    Pickled Leftover Roasted Beets

    Broccoli and Green Apple Slaw with Spicy Buttermilk Ranch

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    The Zakarian Family's Fragrant Rice Pilaf

    Sweet Corn Relish

    Sweet Summer Corn Relish

    Give this morning staple a savory spin with superfoods and an herb yogurt sauce.

    Savory Garden Pancakes with Yogurt Herb Sauce