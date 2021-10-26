Roasting veggies with salt, garlic powder and pepper makes them so delicious. I won't eat broccoli any other way! Make sure to evenly spread the broccoli out on the sheet pan so you can get lots of little crispy bits in every bite.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 425 F.

2.

Cut broccoli florets off the stems. Discard stems or save for another use.

3.

In a large bowl, combine florets with olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder and mix well.

4.

Spread the broccoli in a single layer on a cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes until nice and crispy.

5.

Serve with a squeeze of fresh lemon.