They eye-catching pasta pie may look like you spent hours meticulously crafting it, but it's actually really easy to make and comes together quickly. Don't skimp on the cheese, as that will help the pie hold its shape.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 375 F.

2.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta for about 10 minutes, or until al dente.

3.

While the pasta cooks, spread the ricotta on the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle half of the Parmesan cheese on top of the ricotta. Set aside.

4.

When the pasta is done, drain it and let it cool slightly.

5.

In the pan, arrange the rigatoni standing on their ends until the pan is filled. Pour the sauce over the pasta and spread it evenly over the top with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle the remaining Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses on top of the sauce.

6.

Place a sheet of aluminum foil over the pan, doming it slightly to avoid the cheese. Bake for 35 minutes, or until the top becomes slightly brown and bubbly.

7.

Remove the pie from the oven and let it cool for 10-15 minutes. Using a serrated knife, cut the pie into slices and serve immediately. Garnish with fresh parsley and basil.