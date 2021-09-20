IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rice and Sausage Stuffed Peppers

COOK TIME
45 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
Katie Stilo
Anthony Contrino
Ingredients

  • 4 large bell peppers
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small yellow onion, rough chopped
  • 3 large cloves garlic, sliced
  • 1 pound sweet Italian sausage, meat removed from casings
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup marinara sauce
  • 2 cups cooked white rice
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup shredded Italian cheese blend

    • Chef notes

    I love any recipe that includes the word stuffed — you know you're in for a treat. These stuffed peppers are an all-in-one meal. You've got your carbs, protein, veggies and dairy!

    Technique tip: Use a microwave to par-cook the peppers.

    Swap option: Use hot Italian sausage instead of sweet.

    Preparation

    1.

    Trim about 1/2-inch of the tops off the bell peppers; discard. Using a spoon, remove the seeds and membranes from the interior of the bell peppers; discard.

    2.

    Place a pepper upside down in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover tightly with plastic wrap. Using a paring knife, poke a few vent holes in the plastic wrap.

    3.

    Microwave on high for 2 minutes. Carefully remove from the microwave, remove the plastic and place the bell pepper, open-side up, into a 3-quart casserole dish. Pour out any liquid from the bowl and repeat with the remaining bell peppers.

    4.

    Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 F.

    5.

    Warm the olive oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Add the onions and sauté until the edges begin to brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the sausage and use a wooden spoon to break up the meat into small pieces. Cook, stirring often, until it starts to crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the diced tomatoes and marinara sauce, and stir, scraping the bottom of the pan to remove any browned bits. Add the rice and oregano, and stir to combine. Cook until warmed through, stirring constantly, about 2 minutes. Season with salt, to taste, and remove from the heat.

    6.

    Generously fill the bell peppers with the sausage and rice filling. Cover with foil and bake for 10 minutes.

    7.

    Remove the foil and sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the cheese on top of each pepper.

    8.

    Bake uncovered until melted, about 10 minutes more; serve immediately.

    Turn last night's dinner into tomorrow's breakfast

    Sept. 20, 202104:00

    Hot Dogs and Rice