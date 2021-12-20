Ingredients
Chef notes
I decided to devise an updated but still very gelatin recipe to honor my grandmother's role in my family's holiday traditions. It is cranberry layered over cream cheese and almond on a bed of gingersnaps. I hope it blesses some of you with treasured memories — hold the mayo.
Technique tip: This works best if the molds hold about 3 ounces. You can also make this in 4-ounce ramekins or an 8- by 8-inch pan for easier serving, but layer it in reverse: Spread the nuts over the bottom of the ramekins or pan, pour over the raspberry cream cheese layer and chill for 30 minutes. Top with cranberry layer and chill 4 hours or overnight. Cut into squares if using the square pan.
Preparation1.
Dissolve cranberry gelatin in 1 cup boiling water. Let cool slightly.2.
Spray mold with cooking spray and divide gelatin among sections evenly. Place in refrigerator to chill/firm for about 30 minutes.3.
Dissolve raspberry gelatin in 1 cup boiling water; cool slightly.4.
Whip cream cheese for a few seconds to loosen and gradually add raspberry gelatin to form a smooth mixture. Pour over cranberry layer.5.
Top each with about a tablespoon of nuts. Return to refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight.6.
Dip mold into very warm water for about 15 seconds, unmold and place on a bed of crushed cookies to serve. Spread a thin layer of whipped cream over gelatin and gently scrape off excess with dull edge of a butter knife to highlight design. Garnish with more whipped cream, if desired.