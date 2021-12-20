IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Retro Cranberry Snowflake Salad

Heather Martin
Ingredients

  • 1 (3-ounce) package cranberry gelatin
  • nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 (3-ounce) package raspberry gelatin (or your choice of flavor)
  • 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 3/4 cup chopped toasted almonds
  • 24 ginger snaps, crushed
  • whipped cream (optional)

    • Chef notes

    I decided to devise an updated but still very gelatin recipe to honor my grandmother's role in my family's holiday traditions. It is cranberry layered over cream cheese and almond on a bed of gingersnaps. I hope it blesses some of you with treasured memories — hold the mayo.

    Technique tip: This works best if the molds hold about 3 ounces. You can also make this in 4-ounce ramekins or an 8- by 8-inch pan for easier serving, but layer it in reverse: Spread the nuts over the bottom of the ramekins or pan, pour over the raspberry cream cheese layer and chill for 30 minutes. Top with cranberry layer and chill 4 hours or overnight. Cut into squares if using the square pan.

    Preparation

    1.

    Dissolve cranberry gelatin in 1 cup boiling water. Let cool slightly.

    2.

    Spray mold with cooking spray and divide gelatin among sections evenly. Place in refrigerator to chill/firm for about 30 minutes.

    3.

    Dissolve raspberry gelatin in 1 cup boiling water; cool slightly.

    4.

    Whip cream cheese for a few seconds to loosen and gradually add raspberry gelatin to form a smooth mixture. Pour over cranberry layer.

    5.

    Top each with about a tablespoon of nuts. Return to refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight.

    6.

    Dip mold into very warm water for about 15 seconds, unmold and place on a bed of crushed cookies to serve. Spread a thin layer of whipped cream over gelatin and gently scrape off excess with dull edge of a butter knife to highlight design. Garnish with more whipped cream, if desired.

