Chef notes

I decided to devise an updated but still very gelatin recipe to honor my grandmother's role in my family's holiday traditions. It is cranberry layered over cream cheese and almond on a bed of gingersnaps. I hope it blesses some of you with treasured memories — hold the mayo.

Technique tip: This works best if the molds hold about 3 ounces. You can also make this in 4-ounce ramekins or an 8- by 8-inch pan for easier serving, but layer it in reverse: Spread the nuts over the bottom of the ramekins or pan, pour over the raspberry cream cheese layer and chill for 30 minutes. Top with cranberry layer and chill 4 hours or overnight. Cut into squares if using the square pan.