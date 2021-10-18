Swap option: Make traditional totchos by topping the tots with cheddar cheese and cooked taco meat. Make pizza totchos by topping with marinara, mozzarella and pepperoni!

Technique tip: Get the tots nice and crisp so they will be a good contrast to all the gooey things you top them with. Have lots of napkins nearby, this is messy and delicious!

In case you haven't heard, totchos are a thing. Basically, you bake frozen tots, then use them to make any variety of "nachos" you happen to have a hankering for. This Buffalo chicken version is spicy, messy and marvelous! I recommend having a tall stack of napkins nearby. (And maybe don't eat these on a first date?)

Preparation

For the mason jar ranch dressing:

In a 1-quart Mason jar, combine the buttermilk, whole milk, mayonnaise and sour cream. Add the hot sauce, vinegar, paprika, garlic, parsley, dill, oregano, salt and pepper. Screw on the lid and shake vigorously for 30 seconds, thinning with milk if needed to get it to really mix. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Store it in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

For the blue cheese ranch:

In a bowl, stir together all ingredients until well-combined.

For the totchos:

1.

Preheat the oven to 450 F.

2.

Spread out the frozen tots on a sheet pan, then sprinkle on the chile powder and cumin. Toss the tots to coat them in the seasoning, then bake them until golden and crisp, 28 to 30 minutes.

3.

While the tots are baking, in a large skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the chicken, salt and pepper, and stir and cook until the chicken starts to brown, about 3 minutes. Add the celery, garlic and half the green onions and cook, stirring often, until the chicken is cooked through, about 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, pour in the hot sauce and stir to coat the chicken. Simmer for another minute, then remove from the heat.

4.

Remove the tots from the oven and set the oven to broil. Bunch the tots in a pile in the center of the sheet pan and sprinkle on half the pepper jack. Pile on the chicken then top with the other half of the cheese. Pop it under the broiler until the cheese is melted, about 3 minutes.

To serve:

Drizzle some of the Blue Cheese Ranch all over the top, then sprinkle on the celery leaves and the rest of the green onions. Serve with the rest of the Blue Cheese Ranch on the side.