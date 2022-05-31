If chocolate and cakes aren’t your thing, don’t waste that open bottle of red wine; instead, use the leftover glasses to create Kardea’s fruit granita, enhanced with a mixed berry simple syrup to create a deliciously different dessert.

Preparation

Combine the frozen berries, sugar and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Cook until the sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Puree in a food processor and strain though a fine wire-mesh strainer, pressing the fruit with a wooden spoon to release the juices. Let cool. (Or place over an ice water bath to cool quickly.)

Combine the syrup with wine in a bowl. Pour into a 9-inch square metal pan. Freeze, scraping the mixture occasionally with a fork to create ice crystals, until firm, 4 to 6 hours. Spoon the granita into serving glasses and garnish with mint or fresh berries.