This dish is incredibly simple to create and is a classic addition to any Juneteenth and weeknight repertoire. The five pounds of bone-in short ribs are braised for three hours until the meat is tender and falling off the bone.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 300 F.

2.

Season the short ribs generously with the flour, salt and pepper. Heat a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over high heat and add the oil. Add the short ribs in batches and brown on all sides, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the ribs to a plate.

3.

Meanwhile, add the carrots, celery and onion to a food processor and pulse until the vegetables are almost a puree, about 30 seconds.

4.

Reduce the heat under the pot to medium high, add the vegetable puree and sauté, stirring often, until the veggies are softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, Italian seasoning and a pinch of flour. Cook, stirring constantly, until the tomato paste darkens slightly, about 3 minutes. Slowly pour in the wine while whisking; whisk until smooth and combined. Add the sugar to the wine. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until the wine is reduced by half, 10 to 15 minutes.

5.

Stir in the broth, garlic and bay leaves, bring to a boil, turn off the heat and add the ribs back to the pot. Cover, transfer to the oven and cook until the ribs are tender, about 3 hours.