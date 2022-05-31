Ingredients
- 5 pounds bone-in short ribs
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, plus a pinch
- kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 3 large carrots
- 2 stalks celery
- 1 large white onion
- 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1 (750-milliliter) bottle red wine (use a good-quality wine you would drink)
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 2 cups beef broth
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 bay leaves
Chef notes
This dish is incredibly simple to create and is a classic addition to any Juneteenth and weeknight repertoire. The five pounds of bone-in short ribs are braised for three hours until the meat is tender and falling off the bone.
Technique tip: Buy thick pieces since the meat will shrink a lot.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 300 F.2.
Season the short ribs generously with the flour, salt and pepper. Heat a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over high heat and add the oil. Add the short ribs in batches and brown on all sides, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the ribs to a plate.3.
Meanwhile, add the carrots, celery and onion to a food processor and pulse until the vegetables are almost a puree, about 30 seconds.4.
Reduce the heat under the pot to medium high, add the vegetable puree and sauté, stirring often, until the veggies are softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, Italian seasoning and a pinch of flour. Cook, stirring constantly, until the tomato paste darkens slightly, about 3 minutes. Slowly pour in the wine while whisking; whisk until smooth and combined. Add the sugar to the wine. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until the wine is reduced by half, 10 to 15 minutes.5.
Stir in the broth, garlic and bay leaves, bring to a boil, turn off the heat and add the ribs back to the pot. Cover, transfer to the oven and cook until the ribs are tender, about 3 hours.