Chef notes

I love red velvet cake for the simple fact that I'm always sitting there eating it, thinking, "What in the heck am I eating? I taste a little chocolate. I taste a little vanilla. I see a lot of red, but it ain't strawberry." Ultimately, my brain is like, "I don't know what this is, but it sure is delicious." Swapping out olive oil for butter in this cake gives it a slightly nutty undertone, which I think pairs well with the small amount of cocoa powder used. Swap out a bit of the traditional cream cheese for Italian mascarpone for a super-smooth frosting, and you've got yourself one delicious cake.

Technique tips: Anytime I bake something in the oven, I always try and rotate it halfway through cooking. Since different areas of your oven can be different temperatures, this ensures even baking. To ensure my cake isn't over-cooked, I always like to check on it at five minutes before the minimum time suggested. Because all ovens can vary, you have to actively monitor your food when baking: Many times I've set my oven to the minimum time suggested, left it alone and then when I went to take it out, it was over-cooked. Two other ways to ensure correct doneness is to insert a toothpick or bamboo skewer or to use a thermometer. Many home cooks neglect using a thermometer but, whether you're baking a cake or cooking a steak, checking your food's temperature is the absolute best way to cook your food for the perfect length of time.

Swap option: While this recipe calls for olive oil, butter or shortening can also be substituted. Beet juice or beet root powder may be substituted for red food coloring.