Invigorate your smoothie game with fresh, fruity smoothie bowls topped with your choice of healthy, crunchy add-ons. You can boost the amount of protein by adding protein powder or Greek yogurt.

Preparation

1.

To a food processor or high-powered blender, add the ingredients in the order they are listed.

2.

Blend until smooth and thick. (You may have to take off the top and scrape the sides using a spatula and blend again in order to fully mix all of the ingredients.) For a thicker consistency, add less or remove the almond milk. For a thinner consistency, add a tablespoon at a time of almond milk or canned pineapple juice to thin it out.

3.

Add the smoothie to a bowl and add your favorite toppings!