Red Smoothie Bowl

SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(32)
TODAY Illustration / Kevin Curry
Kevin Curry
Ingredients

Smoothie
  • 1/4 cup almond milk, vanilla or unsweetened
  • 8 ounces frozen banana
  • 1 cup frozen raspberries
  • 1/2 can (7 ounces) no sugar-added canned pineapple
  • 3 tablespoons nut butter
  • 2 scoops vanilla or chocolate protein powder (vegan or whey isolate)
    • Toppings (optional)
  • nuts and seeds (sliced almonds, chia seeds, pecans, cashews, etc)
  • shaved unsweetened coconut
  • fresh fruit (berries, banana, kiwi, etc.)
  • cacao nibs (unsweetened)

    • Chef notes

    Invigorate your smoothie game with fresh, fruity smoothie bowls topped with your choice of healthy, crunchy add-ons. You can boost the amount of protein by adding protein powder or Greek yogurt.

    Preparation

    1.

    To a food processor or high-powered blender, add the ingredients in the order they are listed.

    2.

    Blend until smooth and thick. (You may have to take off the top and scrape the sides using a spatula and blend again in order to fully mix all of the ingredients.) For a thicker consistency, add less or remove the almond milk. For a thinner consistency, add a tablespoon at a time of almond milk or canned pineapple juice to thin it out.

    3.

    Add the smoothie to a bowl and add your favorite toppings!

    Make a protein-packed smoothie bowl

    April 27, 202105:27

